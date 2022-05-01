President Akufo-Addo has categorically stated that claims that his government does not care about the plight of the Ghanaian worker are not factual.

The President noted that the measures rolled out to cushion the Ghanaian worker at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, is enough proof that his government has the Ghanaian worker at heart.

“It is important to put on record, at the outset, that when Covid-19 struck, and public sector workers in some countries were either relieved of their jobs or getting reduced salaries, my government continued to pay workers without any reductions, and we ensured that no public sector worker lost his or her job or getting reduced salaries.

“It cannot, therefore, be said that my government does not care about the plight of the Ghanaian worker,” he added.

The President said this as part of his message to workers on May Day. This year’s celebration was held under the theme, “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the era of Covid-19 and Beyond.”

The President acknowledged that there are challenges with the living conditions of the Ghanaian worker that need to be addressed. He therefore gave the assurance that government is working hard to address the current difficulties facing the country.

“I will be the first to admit that conditions of service, in the wider public service, need improvement. However, these should be done within the budgetary constraints to ensure that we do not put excessive pressure on our public finances.

“I have also acknowledged on several occasions that we are in difficult times, and the government has not thrown its hands in despair and it is not looking for an easy way out. On the contrary, we are working hard to address the current situation and those that relate to improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.”