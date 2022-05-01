Fire has engulfed parts of the Konkomba market near Agblobloshie in Accra on Sunday.

According to the Ghana Fire Service, the fire razed down dozen of wooden structures, leading to the loss of many properties.

According reports, about eight fire tenders battled the raging fire but the difficulty in getting access to the fire area hampered the work of the fire personnel. 

The traders could do nothing but watch their goods and properties go up in flames.

The fire service is yet to come out with the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile,hundreds of residents at the Konkomba market in Accra are left homeless.

