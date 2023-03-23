Muslims in Ghana will begin fasting in observance of Ramadan, the ninth and holy month of the Islamic calendar today.

This was after the Chief Imam announced that the fast will start today, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The announcement was made by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, on Wednesday evening.

“The report we received and source we are getting from Bawku is that the moon has been sighted at Bawku. This information has been well authenticated based on communication between the Bawku Chief Imam and the office of the Chief Imam.

“There is no reason to doubt it. On this ground, and by the Chief Imam’s mandate as the supreme leader of Muslims in this country, Muslims will begin fasting on the 23rd of March 2023,” he declared.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. It begins with the sighting of the moon.

Fasting in Ramadan involves abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset.

Ramadan for Muslims is a month of reflection, and self-improvement in relation to one’s behaviour towards other people, oneself, and Allah.

It is also a way to show solidarity with millions of poor people who cannot afford a four-square meal.

Muslims begin the fast before the call to the Fajr prayer after they are done with suhoor and fast till the setting of the sun after the call of Maghrib evening prayer.

Children, the elderly, people who are travelling, pregnant women, and people who are suffering from chronic illness are, however, excused from fasting, but they are required to make up the fasting later or compensate by feeding the hungry in proportion to the fast they had missed.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr, also known as the festival of fast-breaking, is observed to mark the completion of Ramadan after the 29 to 30-day fast.