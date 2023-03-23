Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has redeemed his pledge to the national leadership of the party by funding the printing of album for over 200,000 party delegates.

The former Trade and Industry Minister pledged to fund the printing of albums for all the 275 constituencies in Ghana, starting from the polling station level upwards, when he called on the national executives last year.

With a total voter pool of 210, 348 delegates, each of the 275 constituencies is mandated to print five copies of the Constituency delegates album.

Mr Kyerematen redeemed his pledge on Wednesday, March 23 , 2023, at the Party’s National Headquarters in Accra, when high ranking members of his team, led by Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, handed over the amount to Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the party.

Accompanying Dr Annor were Nana Yaw Adutwum and Mr. Kwarteng Asare Bediako, both leading members of Team Alan.

The album includes the list of delegates of all constituency executives, council of elders , Members of Parliament, polling station executives among others who are classified as delegates.

The party is expected to announce the timeline for the primaries to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections in the coming months, as it prepares for life in the post Akufo-Addo era.

Mr Kyerematen is expected to be joined by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and other top ranking members of the party when nominations for the primaries open.