Chris Hughton
Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says his side will have to be at their best to be able to beat Angola on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras in the first leg of the doubleheader at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off at 16:00GMT.

According to him, if the Black Stars want to win against the technically-good opponent, then his side must play well.

“I have studied them [Angola] in their last five, six, seven games. Technically they are a very good team,” the former Premier League manager said.

“They have a lot of good technical players so I have no doubt it’s a strong and tough opposition.

“So we have to plan for that as we will be for any opposition. They can cause us a lot of problems and so we have to play well,” Hughton added.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in four days time. Chris Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal as Black Stars new coach, will hope to begin his chapter with a with a win.




