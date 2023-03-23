Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says his side will have to be at their best to be able to beat Angola on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras in the first leg of the doubleheader at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off at 16:00GMT.

According to him, if the Black Stars want to win against the technically-good opponent, then his side must play well.

“I have studied them [Angola] in their last five, six, seven games. Technically they are a very good team,” the former Premier League manager said.

“They have a lot of good technical players so I have no doubt it’s a strong and tough opposition.

“So we have to plan for that as we will be for any opposition. They can cause us a lot of problems and so we have to play well,” Hughton added.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in four days time. Chris Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal as Black Stars new coach, will hope to begin his chapter with a with a win.