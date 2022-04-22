Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that this year’s Eid prayers will be held at the Independence Square following the easing of COVID-19 protocols.

The Muslims have not been able to pray the Eid as traditionally at the Independence Square prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday I looked at the data and we had 29 cases in the whole of Ghana. Because of the issue of COVID which has been abated by the Grace of God, we will be praying Eid at the Independence square this year,” Bawumia affirmed.

He made the announcement while speaking at a brief event to break the day’s fasting at the Jubilee House.

Dr Bawumia also used the occasion to commend his fellow Muslims for observing the most unique periods on the Muslim calendar as he hosted the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu and other leaders at the Jubilee House.

He used the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians to continue to cherish the harmony among Muslims and Christians to sustain the peaceful coexistence in the country.

“This particular year, it is even more special because we had the occasion where the Ramadan coincided with Easter and coincided with the Passover,” he noted.

“For us, it is a very interesting coincidence but maybe God is trying to tell us something, all of us, in terms of humanity. There is a message in there for us. I am sure notwithstanding our diversity, that we are all looking up to that one creator, that one God, the one Allah”, he added.

According to him, the country counts as the second most peaceful country in West Africa with different religions, especially, Muslims and Christians getting along so well largely accounts for the peace associated with life in Ghana.

“We take it for granted but other countries when they come here and see how we interact, how Muslims go to churches and celebrate Christmas and enjoy it more than the Christians.”

“We have harmony and that’s for me, part of the secret to the peace we have in Ghana.”

Sheikh Sharabutu meanwhile prayed for Allah’s protection for the entire nation as he called on Allah to also grant peace to all parts of the world.

