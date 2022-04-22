Following the controversy she created after stepping out to Kwesi Arthur’s #SonofJacob album launch, Efia Odo has come under serious backlash.

Efia, in a bid to support her bestfriend, stormed the Barbados lounge, but her see-through outfit which exposed her breast and nipples has become the topic for the day.

Netizens have called her out for robbing Kwesi Arthur of his ‘five-minute fame’ and diverting the conversations to her side.

Hitting back at her critics, the actress has defended the outfit as a choice she was verily comfortable with, quizzing why Ghanaians have not come to terms with her ‘Hollywood fashion’.

To those who have questioned her intentions towards the rapper, Efia reiterated that she’s so obsessed with Kwesi Arthur and would not want to leave him traumatised with her drama.

Kwesi Arthur can get it with ice cream on a SILVER SPOON and NO REGRETS , hope it won’t leave him TRAUMATIZED cuz I don’t want no DRAMA💦#SonofJacobAlbum — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) April 22, 2022

Replying a fan who bashed her for exposing everything and not leaving any part for imagination, Efia sent a savage response in unsavory language.

To her, so far as her private part was covered, her outfit was just perfect.

Ghanaians have began a petition to have her arrested, in accordance with section 278 of the criminal code which addresses gross indecency.