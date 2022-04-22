Akuapem Poloo has revealed that because of fame, she deliberately used someone’s car to court public affection.

According to her, the Honda vehicle she flaunted on social media was not hers.

Speaking to Delay in an interview, she disclosed that she borrowed the car and personally customised the car with the number plate ‘Poloo 1’.

@thedelayshow



— The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 🐆🌙☀️ (@delayghana) April 22, 2022

While opening up on this experience, Akupame Poloo seemed shy to tell the world this secret – an action some celebrities including Martha Ankomah and Yvonne Nelson have alluded to.

The two actresses during some interviews in the past revealed some celebrities have had to conform to societal pressure and live fake likes as celebrities.