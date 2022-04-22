Business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam E. Jonah, says if he was to get the opportunity to be President of Ghana, he would want to be like former President Kwame Nkrumah.

He said even if it was to be for one hour, he will appreciate it.

The former Chief Executive of Anglogold Ashanti, who led the mine for many years and transformed it to the extent of even listing it on the New York Stock Exchange, was speaking in a televised interview with GTV Friday morning.

The GTV interviewer, Kafui Dei had asked him that this year [2022] is 50 years after the passing of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and that if Sam Jonah was to be President for one day, what law will he pass?

Responding, Sir Jonah said: “it is a very difficult and an unfair question [amidst laughter]. I don’t know about the law but if I had to be a President and it wouldn’t happen, forget it [amidst laughter], but if I was a president for one hour, I will step into the shoes of Kwame Nkrumah for one hour. He was a visionary, he offered the leadership the country needs, Africa needs, the world needs.”

“He was streets ahead of his time, he died ahead of his time, years ahead of his time. he was a guy who gave everybody hope and if I had to be a president for one day, I will be Kwame Nkrumah for one day, and I will bring hope and I will let people dream their dreams and let people think big and let people look beyond the narrow whatever of politics and bring Ghanaians first, and look after the injured Ghana first. That is what I will do for one hour or one day, but it will never happen,” he said.

Amidst further laughter, Sir Jonah said he will continue dreaming and nobody can stop him from dreaming to continue to be Kwame Nkrumah for one hour.