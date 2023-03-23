Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has said he is expecting Angola to give his outfit a tough game later today in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in a doubleheader with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the Irish-Ghanaian manager said he is expecting a tough opposition as they seek to book a qualification for the tournament that will be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO

“I have studied them [Angola] in their last five, six, seven games. Technically they are a very good team.

“They have a lot of good technical players so I have no doubt it’s a strong and tough opposition.”

The new Ghana head coach added: “So we have to plan for that as we will be for any opposition. They can cause us a lot of problems and so we have to play well.”

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the return game on March 27.

Ghana, who is seeking to end its over 40 years trophy drought, is joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.