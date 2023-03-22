Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott has been declared fit for the Black Stars game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The 25-year-old started training with the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday but did not finish the session after a goalpost fell on him.

Following an assessment, the medical team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that Joseph Wollacott is fit enough and can train on Wednesday ahead of the game on Thursday.

“Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe,” a communique from the GFA said on Tuesday night.

“He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was reassessed in the team hotel’s medical room and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain-free.

It added, “The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday.”

Ghana will welcome Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations tournament qualification match on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda in four days time for the return game.

The game will kick off at 16:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.