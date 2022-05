Skyy Power FM’s sports journalist, Caleb Nana Akwasi Mensah has passed on.

Management of Skyy Media Group confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

The 32-year-old man was confirmed dead on Sunday, May 1, 2022 after a short illness.

The deceased popularly called Western’s finest left behind a wife.

Until his demise, he was host of the station’s flagship programme, The Skyy Sports Show.

Sports Writers Association has commiserated with the bereave family.