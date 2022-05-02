Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state, Nigeria.

In a phone conversation obtained by LIB, a man confessed to killing the couple and two others.

According to him, soldiers have been killing innocent people and he has “eaten these ones” in revenge.

A military source also told LIB that the couple were beheaded and their private parts mutilated.

Before his death, the Master Warrant Officer was compulsorily retired ahead of his wedding to the female junior officer who was also killed.