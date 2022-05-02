The New Patriotic Party has wished all Muslims an Eid Mubarak as they mark the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Party noted that although previous celebrations after the emergence of Covid-19 have not been on a large scale, it was glad that this year’s celebrations could be held in grand style.

In a goodwill message, the Party encouraged Muslims and other reveling Ghanaians to be cautious of their health and safety as they make merry.

“Fortunately, this year, by the grace of Almighty ALLAH, the country is seeing a return to normalcy, even though we are not completely out of the woods yet. On account of this, therefore, it is submitted that, much as the restrictions have been significantly relaxed, we still need to be health conscious and moderate in our celebrations,’ it said.

It further took the opportunity to call for prayers for the leaders of the country from the Muslim community in order for them to be able to “overcome all the ills plaguing our society including our current economic challenges occasioned largely by the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, in order to put the country back on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.”

“Once again, EID MUBARAK in advance to our Muslim constituents here in Ghana and across the globe. May Almighty ALLAH bring you joy, happiness, great fortunes and prosperity on this blessed occasion,” it concluded.