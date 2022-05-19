Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi has shared a new video on social media showing off her toned body.

A slender Ayisha was dancing seductively to Kizz Daniel’s trending song, ‘Bugain’ in the video she shared on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

“The enemy is not after your Money or your stuff. He wants your mind. Your attitude. Your heart. Your faith. Your peace ☮️. Understand that you’re not being attacked over the tangible things in your life, the enemy is fighting you over the things can’t see. Maintain your weight lost with @slimcity_gummies_tea and thank me later .”