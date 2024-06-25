A recently resurfaced video of Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif dancing during his high school days has taken social media by storm.

The video which showcases the young artiste’s energetic dance moves has delighted fans and sparked a wave of nostalgia.

In the viral clip, Black Sherif can be seen enthusiastically dancing in what appears to be a high school talent show.

Ghanaians have flocked to social media to express their excitement and admiration for Black Sherif’s dancing skills.

Many have praised his versatility adding that his stage presence and confidence were evident even during his school days.

From the video, it is safe to say that Blacko has always had star quality and was destined for greatness.

Watch video below: