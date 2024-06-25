Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has said his decision to join the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto committee is in the interest of Ghana.

Gyan, who previously played for Sunderland and Liberty Professionals, was appointed earlier this year to lead the youth and sports sub-committee of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto committee.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Gyan stated that his involvement in the committee is driven by a desire to contribute to the development of sports in Ghana.

‘I thought this was a great honour. I am not a politician if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came, I would have done the same thing, but they didn’t see it from that angle and NPP saw it and contacted me,” he said.

“It’s a great honour for me and I was happy and poised to do it wholeheartedly, it’s for Ghana, but in Ghana, everything is related to politics,” he added.

Gyan holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player and is Africa’s leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.