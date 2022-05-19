Former Ghana striker, Tony Yeboah was presented with the Europa League trophy after watching his former club Eintracht Frankfurt lift the cup on Wednesday night.

Frankfurt lifted their second Europa League title after defeating the Scottish side, Rangers 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final.

Yeboah, who played for the German side from 1990 to 1995, was later allowed to share in the moment with other club legends as they celebrated their hard fought victory.

Fitting that Tony Yeboah witnessed Frankfurt nail European glory. He gave so much to the club that made him a household name. pic.twitter.com/bWrfBgNxbc — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 19, 2022

The 55-year-old was one of the trailblazers in the Bundesliga.

He played over 120 matches for Frankfurt and scored 68 goals. He also won two golden boots in the German topflight.