The Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been trending on Twitter the whole day.

Social media users are asking for him to be relieved of his job due to the killing of Albert Akwasi Donkor in Nkoranza, a community in the Bono East Region.

The deceased is alleged to have been killed by the Police while in their custody.

His death led to a scuffle between the youth of the area on Tuesday, May 17, a situation that resulted in the shooting of a 19-year-old final-year student of the Nkoranza Technical Institute.

Eight others also sustained various degrees of injury.

The social media users are, therefore, saying the Police administration has not done enough to curb the reoccurrence of such tensions.

Below is what some users have said on Twitter:

IGP Dampare n his Boys haven’t visited the family after k!lling their son in Nkoranza during the protest. #DampareMustGo is it a crime to demand justice for Albert ?? pic.twitter.com/MhoMZVhV4Z — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) May 19, 2022

Look at what Stray Bullets from the Police at Ejura did to the young man going to get food yet No one was held accountable #DampareMustGo



pic.twitter.com/8rQkmSZo0g — ༒༺Kweku Bentil ༻༒ (@fanti_boy) May 18, 2022

His only fault was to have witnessed a crime scene, the police failed to protect him as an informant 😭😭😭#DampareMustGo pic.twitter.com/tl82UUg1V0 — AKWESI🧘🏽‍♂️🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@_AlbertAkwesi) May 19, 2022

