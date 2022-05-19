Another family from the Osu Traditional Council is claiming ownership of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu, Nii Odoi Kwao II in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said the land belongs to the Osu Stool.

He explained that, the land was handed over to the State for the construction of Achimota Senior High School (SHS).

But was shocked to learn that, the land was handed over the Owoo family.

ALSO READ:

“The Gbese family would be surprised to learn that it [the land] has been given to the Owoo family. Our concern is that, if the government says they are releasing the land then it should go to the rightful owners, the 136 acres should go to the rightful owners…,” he emphasised.

Achimota Forest

There have been a lot of conversations about why one of the famous towns in Accra, Achimota, has recently been in the news.

The Achimota forest, which is perhaps the only ‘fully-covered’ vegetative area in Accra, was reported to have been declassified, making way for private development.

With the news spreading like wildfire, the government through the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has set the records straight.