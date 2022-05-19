Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents after welcoming a baby boy to the world.

It’s the couple’s first kid together.

Sources with direct knowledge have revealed the baby boy was born on May 13 in Los Angeles but his name is yet to be known.

The last time Rihanna was sighted was on May 9 in Los Angeles where she attended a Mother’s Day weekend at which event she and Rocky grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

In January, the couple announced they were expecting – with an NYC photoshoot both sets of fans went nuts with excitement for RiRi and A$AP.

While Rihanna looked stunning throughout her pregnancy, wearing designer looks and proudly showing off her baby bump, there was also some drama that went down.

As reported, A$AP was arrested just last month in a surprise bust as the couple’s private plane touched down at LAX.

Law enforcement sources said the bust was in connection with an incident where Rocky is accused of firing shots at an acquaintance, grazing his hand.

Nonetheless, Rihanna continued to support A$AP, even attending one of his shows, cheering for him backstage just a week after the arrest.

The new baby is the first child for both Rihanna and A$AP.