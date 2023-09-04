Football legend, Asamoah Gyan delighted fans on social media with his electrifying dance moves after returning to the country from a tour.

Gyan decided to unwind and let off some steam with an impromptu dance session to the delight of his fans.

The former Black Stars captain showcased his dance prowess while grooving to the catchy beats of “Case,” a collaboration between Mr. Drew and Mofty.

In a video he shared on his social media platforms, Gyan exhibited a wide range of dance styles, from the iconic Azonto to some twerking moves and he topped it all with his signature ‘ewo le monko’ dance.

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views and comments from fans and fellow celebrities who couldn’t help but join the fun.

Prominent figures in Ghana’s entertainment industry, including Stonebwoy, Fameye, Mr. Drew, and Mzbel, shared their hilarious reactions to Asamoah Gyan’s dance extravaganza.

Watch video below: