A personal aide to musician Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has made a shocking revelation about highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah.

Miss Modi has disclosed she was once married to the latter with whom she has a 16-year-old son.

She made the disclosure in an interview on the Delay Show, saying Ofori Amponsah was his first boyfriend and the man she lost her virginity to.

“We got married when I was 18 and we have known each other for almost 18 years now and I have been the backbone of most of his projects.

“Even when the marriage failed because of some issues coupled with my stay in the US, we still came together to work so there is this strong bond between us,” she revealed.

Ayisha has disclosed that she is now happily married to a popular Ghanaian chief with whom she has a one and a half-year-old son.

