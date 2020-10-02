The Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce a new technical director today, October 2 at their premises.

The country’s football governing body has been on a haunt for a new technical director following the departure of Francis Oti Akenteng in march this year.

Six candidates have been shortlisted for their vacant position. They comprise three local coaches and three expatraites.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku in an interview with Citi Sports confirmed that the new technical director will be named today.

“We are in the home stretch, and are very clear as to who the person is,” he said.

“We identified the lack of appropriate personnel, for which reason we immediately set the process in motion.

“I’m sure that soon Ghana will get to know the person and the composition of the directorate,” he added.

But, according to Nhyira FM, Bernhard Lippert who is a German football manager will be named as the new technical director.

Lippert worked between 1994 and 1997 as manager of the Eintracht Frankfurt reserve team, Eintracht Frankfurt Amateure.

In 1997, he was promoted as he became the assistant manager of the first squad and worked there until 2000.

Between December 9 and December 19, 1998, he was caretaker of the SGE. Between 2000 and November 2005 he managed the Amateure again.