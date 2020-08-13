A personal aide to musician Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has opened up on what actually transpired between his boss and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town.

Stonebwoy and Angel clashed at the Independence Square on Wednesday ahead of rapper Sarkodie’s Black Love concert which is slated for Sunday, August 16, 2020.

In an interview on Hitz FM‘s U Sey Wetin show with Don Tsegah, Ayisha said she saw no one brandishing a weapon at the practice arena as has been rumoured on social media.

According to her, when Stonebwoy and his team arrived at the venue for their rehearsal, they were not allowed entry by security, forcing them to park at a nearby spot, awaiting approval for entry.

She said in no time, Angel followed up and begged the security men to allow Stonebwoy entry but they declined, saying order from above said no one should enter.

So I was like why should Stone beg before they open; I felt something suspicious… The soldiers also said no one should park where we parked, again citing an order from above.

So we moved and parked somewhere else. We parked for over four hours, I swear on my life. Stone didn’t see anything wrong with the wait. Even when I said we couldn’t wait, Stone said sometimes the setup delays so we should wait. At a point, we left him in order to buy food.

Ayisha said she felt offended by the treatment meted out to them but insisted on the show that she didn’t see Stonebwoy slap Angel.

She alleged that a young man approached them while they were at the scene and told them that if Stonebwoy couldn’t wait, he could leave because Sarkodie didn’t need him.

Ayisha said on her return, Angel told her that your man just pushed me.

Listen to Don Tsegah’s full interview with Ayisha in the featured video above.