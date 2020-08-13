The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced over 16.9 million total voters have been registered in the just ended mass exercise.

The total number, EC boss, Mrs Jean Mensa explained, includes names of some minors and foreigners.

She made the revelation at the Commission’s ‘Let the citizens know’ weekly press conference.

“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our registration centres and we are aware that a number of minors have also found their way into the register,” she said.

She noted the Commission, at the end of the exercise recorded 37,762 ‘challenge cases’ which they are currently addressing.

She further indicated that these ‘challenge cases’ might be linked to the incidence of non-Ghanaians illegally registering as most of them happened in Ghana’s border towns.

“We are confident that the ‘challenge’ processes initiated at all districts throughout the country will unearth these illegal persons and rid the register of those who do not qualify to be on the register,” she added.

Meanwhile, she assured the register would be devoid of ineligible voters before the December polls.

“As a Commission we are determined to put in place and ignite all the mechanisms available to us to clean the register and to rid it of all unqualified persons i.e. minors and foreign nationals.

“We are confident that at the end of the day we will present Ghanaians with a credible register that reflects Ghanaians and Ghanaians alone; a wholly owned Ghanaian enterprise,” she noted.