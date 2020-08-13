The youth of Juapong in the Volta region are picketing against the police after a businessman in the area was shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

The angry youth blocked major roads in the area and burnt tyres in a fierce protest on Wednesday, August 12.

Samuel Nyamador, a known businessman at Juapong, was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, on his way back home with his wife.

A witness report indicated that Mr Nyamador was shot by three armed men at a place known as Deeper Life.

The shooting led to distress calls to the police from locals, but delays by the police to attend to the issue at hand have infuriated the youth in the area leading to the protest.

Edward Mokley, a resident of Juapong, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, said that was not the first time a crime of that nature had been perpetuated in the town.

“Mr Nyamador was a very good friend of mine and has done nothing wrong to deserve this. The wife told us that they were going back home when they were attacked by three armed men. She says her husband offered them money which they declined asserting that they were not after money but his life. So in his attempt to run away, he was shot in the back,” he said.

According to Mr Mokley, the protest by the youth in the area is also fueled by the release of armed robbers after their arrest, something he says is masterminded by the police officers themselves.

The youth of Juapong are, therefore, calling for protection as their lives are in danger.

