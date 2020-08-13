Social media sensation, Justice Hymns, popularly known as ‘Mmebusem’, has savagely responded to Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, who asked of his whereabouts.

Mmebusem, who has gained popularity for his funny skits on social media, has for some time now been missing in action.

DKB, who was curious about the absence of his colleague, Mmebusem took to Twitter to ask where Mmebusem is hiding as he has not been seen for so long sharing his short videos.

In response, Mmebusem, who is somehow active, responded harshly to DKB with an angry emoji face.

He wrote: Am in your Big December Head.

Check it out: