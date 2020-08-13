Court of Appeal judge Richard Adjei Frinpong, sitting in as an additional High Court judge, was not pleased with the absence of one of the seven members of the jury on Wednesday, August 12 when the case was brought before the Sekondi High court 1 for hearing.

The judge warned that any member of the jury who would try to indulge in any such behaviour such asbsenteeism that would frustrate a smooth trial could be fined or, at default, be jailed.

This is because, according to him, the case before the court is one that has generated a lot of public attention and also borders on security.

“It is for this reason why some of us have sacrificed to sit on the case in spite of the legal vacation,” he fumed.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecutors tendered in the statements by witnesses after which the counsel for the accused, Mark Bosiah, from the Legal Aid, Kumasi, raised objection against some of the claims by the witnesses

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, August, 13 when objection by the Counsel for accused would continue.