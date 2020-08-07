The Electoral Commission (EC) has inaugurated an adjudication committee to help expunge the names of multiple registrants from the new voters’ register.

The 16-member multi-stakeholder committee was inaugurated by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, in Accra on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

They will be required to manually determine the eligibility of persons who have been flagged for multiple registration through the de-duplication process to be on the voter roll.

Chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, the committee has six other officials of the EC; five representatives of political parties and four Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as its members.

Political parties with representation on the committee are the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress, the Convention People’s Party, the Progressive People’s Party and the Liberal Party of Ghana.

Among the CSOs on the committee are the Institute of Economic Affairs, Abantu for Development and Penplusbyte.

The law

The committee was constituted in compliance with Regulations 27 of the Public Elections (registration of voters) Regions, 2016 which states that “the Commission shall certify the register after determination of claims of objection.”

