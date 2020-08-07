The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), in a stern warning to rioting final year students, says recalcitrant students will not go unpunished.

According to CHASS, school authorities should have initiated the necessary steps to deal with the culprits when it began.

“When we encountered this situation on the first day of the exam, the ring leaders should have been identified and dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

“But we rather had authorities begging them to come and sit for the exam which makes them feel pampered,” he bemoaned.

President of CHASS, Alhaji Yacoub Abubarkar, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in a way has contributed to the problem.

“The free SHS has paved way for everything to be at their disposal so there is no pressure on them. They are not chased for fees and other things so they are not placing enough value on what they are benefitting from,” he said.

Mr Abubarkar’s comments follow viral videos of protests in various schools by some final year students who are the first beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy.

Some of the students in the videos spew diatribes against the president after their ‘apor’ (leaked question papers) swerved.

Some students of the Tweneboa Kodua SHS in the Ashanti region also boycotted the exam on Monday due to the “strict” invigilation in the exam hall.

