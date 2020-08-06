Final year students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS) at Kumawu in the Ashanti region have rendered an unqualified apology over a rampage on Monday.

The first day of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) turned chaotic in the school.

The candidates went on rampage against their headmaster, John Asante for being too strict with the Integrated Science exam invigilation.

The female students, in a video, were captured ransacking their dining hall and threw away meals served, an act the Ghana Education Service highly condemns.

However, the student on Wednesday at a gathering in the school took to their knees to apologise over the uncouth act after a lengthy speech.

A male student, believed to be the boys’ prefect of the school, who read the speech on behalf of the students, apologised to the staff, security personnel and the government.

The rest of the students, who seemed impressed with his speech, lauded him with applause as he ended his speech.

Listen to the students in the video attached above: