The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo on Wednesday presented some items to the Tema traditional Council towards this year’s Homowo festival.

Among the items donated were alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water, palm oil, palm nuts, maize and an undisclosed sum of money.

Accompanying Mrs Akufo-Addo to make the donations were Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and former MP for Tema West, Hon. Irene Naa Torshie and Deputy Minister for Transport and MP for Tema East, Hon. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

The First Lady presenting the items to Ag. Tema Mantse Nii Adjetey Agbo II

In a brief statement, the First Lady said while traditional festivals such as Homowo offered the platform to deepen ancestral knowledge and strengthen kinship bonds and commercial vibrance it was equally important to observe all Covid-19 safety protocols during celebrations.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to commiserate with the Ag. Tema Mantse and the people of Tema on the passing of their late Chief.

Tema East, Hon. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Receiving the items, Ag. Tema Mantse Nii Adjetey Agbo II who is also the Tema Mankrado thanked the First Lady for her kind gesture and said the Tema Traditional Council has been following with pride the benevolent activities of their daughter through the Rebecca Foundation which has benefitted many including natives of Tema, and prayed for continuous blessings for the First Lady.

The First Lady signing the book of condolence

The people of Tema will on Friday, 7th August, celebrate their annual Homowo festival towards