The first day of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), expected to be calm, turned chaotic at Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS) in Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

The candidates went on rampage against their headmaster, John Asante for being too strict with the Integrated Science exam invigilation.

In a video intercepted by Adomonline.com, the female students were captured ransacking their dining hall as they threw away meals served.

“They want us to get F9 that is unacceptable, we will not eat any food, they should come for it,” a female student was loudly heard in the video as the others scattered the school’s dining hall tables and chairs.

Reports indicate the male students on the other hand left the school to meet the District Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Addai Agyekum who was in the school earlier on Monday.

Mr Addai, who is said to have met the students who were on their way, took them back to campus and addressed their concerns to calm them down.

Meanwhile, he has assured adequate steps will be taken to resolve the issues.