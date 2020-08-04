Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has appealed to former President John Mahama to step aside for President Nana Akufo-Addo to complete a second term.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is embarking on a lot of policies which have affected the lives of Ghanaians and needs another term to complete.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the Zaphenath–Paneah hitmaker subtly pushed the ‘Four more 4 Nana’ agenda as he made a strong case for the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

“The implementation of the free SHS policy has helped many children and parents in the country; the less-privileged in society have benefited immensely so there is the need for Akufo-Addo to be retained to continue the good works,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Recounting the outcome of the 2016 elections, he was confident Mr Mahama caused his own defeat with his campaign message.

He added that Mr Mahama’s message thrived on interchanges and projects the ordinary Ghanaian could not directly benefit from.

.