“In 2016, I asked the people of Ghana to give me a chance and see my handiwork, they gave me the chance so it is now for them to decide on how they see the work.”

That’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he successfully registered and obtained his voter identity ard in his hometown of Kyebi in the Eastern region.

The President and his family took their turn to register at the Rock of Ages Centre at Kyebi.

The voters’ registration exercise is in the final stage and is expected to be completed on Friday the August 6.

So far, over 14 million people have registered since the exercise began on the 30th of June this year.

READ ALSO:

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca went through the safety protocols put in place by the Electoral Commission to ensure the safety of the electorate.

On arrival at the Rock of Ages Preparatory School at Kyebi in the Eastern region, President Akufo-Addo’s temperature was taken; he then proceeded to wash his hands with soap under running water.

He presented his National Identity card to the electoral officials and provided some basic information such as his house number and the names of his parents.

In less than 10 minutes he was cleared to take his picture after his thumb Prints were taken.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, President Akufo-Addo, who was impressed with the simplified nature of the registration, asked those who are yet to register to do so.

President Akufo-Addo said his work over the past three and half years will secure him another term.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has begun a three-day working visit to the Eastern region.