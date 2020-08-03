The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has described the comparisons of the Vice President and John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as a mismatch.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gathered more experience over the years as he repeatedly competed as President Nana Akufo-Addo’s running mate compared to his opponent.

He told host Samson Lardy Anyenini on Joy News’ Newsfile show on Saturday that their varying experiences and capabilities cannot be equated, hence pitching them against each other may be out of place.

“Progressively, he developed some qualities and capabilities but Madam Jane Opoku-Agyemang is at the early stage. At this stage if you are comparing all the two, it is a mismatch,” he said.

Mr Baako said due to Covid-19, she might not be able to have a feel of a packed rally where her communication skills and body language would be tested.

However, he praised her political journey and described her as a smart and exciting choice for the National Democratic Congress.

He said her ministerial position will be scrutinised more than her track record in academia as she is being assessed for her governance skills.

“I think in terms of academia, she is really solid and I don’t see much of emphasis there. Unless people go digging but for what?” he queried.