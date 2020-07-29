Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that comparing Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is disrespectful and an insult to the Vice President.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr Agyapong said he has a great deal of respect for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President John Mahama’s running mate, and that the discourse will be issues-driven with her achievement as Education Minister being the focal point for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Agyapong rubbished the records of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a Minister, stating that Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the current Minister has outperformed his predecessor.

The outspoken lawmaker noted with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as Mr Mahama’s partner for the elections, the NPP would not have to do a lot of work to convince Ghanaians.

Instead, Mr Agyapong said Dr Opoku-Prempeh will be assigned to deal with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang since they both served in the same ministerial portfolio.

“It’s Naana Opoku versus Napo because she’s not at Bawumia’s level. She’s nowhere close to Bawumia and that’s the campaign we are going to do. They’ve made the campaign easy for me. We’ll not talk about her appearance or gender. We are going to base our campaign on issues. If you compare three and half years of Napo as Education Minister. What did they do?

“They said they built an education office. Give me a break. Is it the education office that sent the kids to school? Education office is there and my hometown people could not pay school fees. You don’t get it. Every secondary school in this country, go and see what Napo, Akufo-Addo and for that matter the NPP has done,” he said.

