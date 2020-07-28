The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, yesterday, turned heads with her new look during a ceremony to officially outdoor her.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang who is known for her simplicity with regard to looks appeared at the ceremony which was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday looking very elegant.

The good old Professor wore a slight makeup coupled with her kinky braid; a green and cream Kaba and Slit with a lace design at the ends with a green nose mask to match.

Many have commended her on her appearance at the function.

Find photo of Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s appearance at the function below: