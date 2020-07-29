A Nigerian pastor, identified as Humble Okoro, has held a second funeral service for the late George Floyd in Imo State, Nigeria.

The clergyman claimed an ancestry tracing led the deceased back to his roots in Nigeria, and his kinsmen must burry him the traditional way.

Leadership reports that pastor Okoro, while carrying out the funeral, said: “I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

Mr Floyd was buried in an empty casket, decorated with both American and Nigerian flags and a banner.

He was renamed Obinna to validate his second home call, whereas the first was held in Houston,Texas.

The 46-year-old Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill in May this year. He was buried in Houston on June 6.

Pictures of the Imo funeral below: