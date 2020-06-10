The family of George Floyd has expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for the show of support and solidarity.

The family at a funeral service held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, said they were appreciative of the fact that Ghana stands with them in the struggle against racism.

“The family of George Floyd will like to acknowledge the message of solidarity resolution and virtual tribute from His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana. Yesterday, during the memorial, a video produced by the people of Ghana was broadcast for thousands of mourners as they paid their final respects to Mr Floyd,” Ivy McGregor said at the funeral.

“The family is honoured by President Akufo-Addo’s decision to have Mr Floyd’s name permanently mounted on the historic Sankofa wall at the Diaspora African Forum in the WEB Dubois Centre in Africa,” Ms. McGregor said.

“They are grateful that the country of Ghana stands with the Floyd family and the struggle of all families to change the status quo of racism and prejudice. The family is deeply moved by the generous act by the Ghanaian government,” she added.

On May 25, 2020, Mr Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States after Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer and three others handcuffed him lying face down on a city street during an arrest and kept his knee on the right side of Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds; according to the criminal complaint against officer Chauvin.

Mr Floyd became unresponsive and died later.