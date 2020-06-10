The newly constituted nine-member Board of Directors for Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been tasked by the Manhyia Palace to build a new stadium within the shortest possible time.

The new board, which was constituted by Otumduo Osei Tutu II was on Tuesday, June 9 inaugurated in Kumasi.

The board has also been charged to rebuild the Kotoko brand not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity.

Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu, reading out the mandate for the board revealed that the club must own its own facility for matches after completing a planned academy and training facility complex project.

“Your first order is to develop the Adako-Jachie field into the best sports complex in the sub-region to contain a giant soccer academy and the best training facility; complete a first-class gym, medical and nutritional and all the auxiliary things needed for such a facility.

“While implementing the academy and training facility complex, you should begin preparations for Kotoko’s own stadium within the shortest possible time.

“No doubt the Baba Yara Stadium has been a useful home for Kotoko and will continue to be so. However, going forward, it makes economic sense for the club to own its stadium even if some category of matches will continue to be played at the national stadium,” he told the board.

The Kotoko board, according to reports, will have a mandate for three seasons.