The black cop charged with aiding and and abetting the murder of George Floyd had been confirmed to be Nigerian descent.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, has a white mother and a Nigerian father and joined the police with the hope pf changing abuse of blacks in the system.

However, he was not true to his word when he aided and abetted the murder of George Floyd by three other Minneapolis police officers.

George died when the four officials, particularly Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes despite pleas to be released after suffocation.

Meanwhile, Kueng has since been fired, charged in connection with the murder, and denounced by some of his siblings for his failure to intervene in Floyd’s death.

His family has described his involvement in Floyd’s death as a ‘gut punch’.

Also, Kueng, 26, had become a full member of the force three days before Floyd’s death.

His mother, commenting on the unfortunate death is disppointed in his son, who failed to protect the black community.

‘That’s part of the reason why he wanted to become a police officer — and a black police officer on top of it — is to bridge that gap in the community, change the narrative between the officers and the black community. It’s a gut punch,’ she added.

‘Here you are, you’ve raised this child, you know who he is inside and out. We’re such a racially diverse family. To be wrapped up in a racially motivated incident like this is just unfathomable.

‘I had to stay out of the race conversations because I was the minority in the household.

‘It didn’t really matter, but it does matter to them because they are African-American. And so they had to be able to have an outlet to tell their stories and their experience as well, especially having a white mom.’