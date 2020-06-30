Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has shared a photo of himself sitting at his registration centre.

Mr Dumelo happens to be the first person who showed up for the voters’ registration as it begins today June 30, 2020.

He posted the photo via his facebook page, disclosing he went to queue at 10:35pm on Monday.

He added that he was there that early in order to register and support his family and friends to register as well.



“It’s a great time to be a voter in Ayawaso West,” he said.

Below is the post: