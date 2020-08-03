Renowned Ghanaian-United Kingdom-based gospel musician and founder of RockHill Church, Sonnie Badu, has sent a message to critics of Beyonce’s ‘Already’ song with Shatta Wale.

The release of the official music video on Friday garnered massive views coupled with congratulatory messages and criticisms.

However, a comment from Pope Skinny, Ghanaian Hiplife artiste and an ex-friend of Shatta Wale, which indicated the video was photoshopped, generated backlash.

In the gospel musician’s view, there is no need for such remarks to be made.

“Photoshop and so what? So the hug too is Photoshop? Why can’t we change our mindsets? Why can we not change the mindset that kills heroes? What if this happened to Nigeria? Do you know they would have been celebrating? He quizzed.

ALSO READ:

To him, the most important thing is for Shatta Wale to be lauded for taking Ghana to the international front and not for his efforts to be undermined.

“Even if you are an enemy, this one you just have to say thumbs up. The guy has done something and is trending and it’s all over the world. The world is celebrating so let us celebrate too,” he urged.

Watch the video below: