The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed the ninth edition of its weekly press briefing.

The announcement was made by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Gyamfi, making the announcement, posited that the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, will later address the ‘ethnocentric discrimination and harassment of some Ghanaians at registration centres at a soon to be announced function.’

Read Mr Gyamfi’s announcement:

The National Democratic Congress wishes to inform the media and general public that its Press Briefing which was advertised to take place at 10:30 am today has been rescheduled to next week Monday, 10th August, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Flag-bearer and leader of the NDC shall be addressing the ethnocentric discrimination and harassment of some Ghanaians in the ongoing voter registration exercise at a function which will be announced soon.