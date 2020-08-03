The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has clashed with military personnel stationed at Banda in the Bono Region over the soldiers’ refusal to allow some residents to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

In a video, the NDC scribe is seen angrily exchanging words with the soldiers who had blocked the road to stop busloads of people from accessing registration centres.

It was unclear where the people were being bused from.

The NDC has had cause to complain over what they say is the use of military personnel to intimidate some legitimate Ghanaians from registering on the basis that they’re foreigners being bused from border towns into Ghana.

The Trials of Democracy under Nana Akufo-Addo.

The nationality of many Ghanaians is now being questioned and the military is being used to physically block people from registering to vote!!! It violates our constitution. @OfficialNDCGh @ndccommbureau pic.twitter.com/YNOVXHlRCH — Dr Rashid Pelpuo (@rashpelp) August 2, 2020

