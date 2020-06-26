The General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, became a source of jokes on social media when it emerged his interpretation of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the NDC vs Electoral Commission (EC) case over the compilation of a new Voters Register was wrong.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision on Thursday, dismissed the NDC’s writ seeking to stop the EC from rejecting the existing voter’s card as proof to obtain a new card in the upcoming new voter registration exercise.

However, moments after the Supreme Court’s ruling, the NDC General Secretary told journalists that the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the largest opposition party.

“The Supreme Court has granted our request for the inclusion of the existing voter card … for the compilation of the register,” the NDC General Secretary told journalists.

“This is the most substantive decision for which we came to court so we will get back to the office and we will address a full-blown press conference on the consequential matters arising.

“We feel vindicated because the court itself in an earlier ruling has clearly stated that the possession of the existing voter’s ID card means that the holder is a citizen of Ghana who is qualified to be registered to exercise his or her powers so the court couldn’t have gone back on its own earlier ruling,” he said

Moments after his claims, he became a toast of social media as an interpretation of the ruling became clearer.

Check out some reactions below:

7 years later. Johnson Asiedu Nketia Esq(LL.B, LL.M, BL, SJD) pic.twitter.com/rxnuHJ2DU6 — Emmanuel K. O Amoah (@kobbyamoah1) June 25, 2020

Someone Said Honorable Gyai gyimie and Long Asiedu Nketia No fit drag Nana Aba After the DVLA thing Cos They wont be allowed to sit in the Car again 💀 ei 😂 — ABOA B҉ A҉ N҉ K҉ U҉ 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku) June 23, 2020

So Asiedu Nketia lied at the Supreme court ruling anaa?



I don’t understand pic.twitter.com/n2qu0COqaj — Chief Seidu Adamu (@Chiefseiduadamu) June 25, 2020

Same Asiedu Nketia who said he doesn’t have any law certificate is now interpretating a Supreme court ruling. Comic relief character. pic.twitter.com/uiyMg0y5ps — Social Commentator 🇬🇭 (@socialcommenta) June 25, 2020

@jagyenim thinks he can be fast to delete his post.



The motivation to give this interpretation can only happen when your General Secretary is Asiedu Nketia and your leader is @JDMahama #TwitterPolice akye @OfficialNDCGh fuoo nu pic.twitter.com/QZrRNGVwXU — Dada Yaw ADOFO (@johnadofo) June 25, 2020

So when at all would Asiedu Nketia stop embarrassing himself by confusing their party foot soldiers? It is clear that, he has started inciting their supporters to cause mayhem in the upcoming exercise.

I will state this without any equivocation that, the NDC has no message. https://t.co/FrQZPUIBz1 — July 4TH🤞🏽🦸🏾‍♂️👽 (@alcantara_san) June 25, 2020

Voters ID pic.twitter.com/0IS28XEJ3W — Lyno is the name (@EdmundGyamfi14) June 25, 2020

Infact Ghana Bar Association must revoke the licences of the Lawyers who were behind Asiedu Nketia for allowing him to misbehave and disrespect the Supreme Court…… pic.twitter.com/zunM2aS1UI — Nana Ansah Obofour (@NanaAnsah20) June 25, 2020