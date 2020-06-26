A man, identified as Kuta Imma, has revealed how he lost his wife at a health facility in Accra after an alleged wrong medication was administered.

Taking to Facebook to recount the incident, he disclosed his wife was admitted at the facility on Sunday, June 21, 2020, but passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020

He explained that his wife was in severe pain and underwent surgery at the facility but the situation got worse.

He added she fainted and after an hour of unconsciousness there was no doctor to attend to her but a doctor suddenly arrived to examine her.

That was when he noted the doctor allegedly realised his wife was given alleged wrong medication and asked the nurse about the person who administered that to the woman.

