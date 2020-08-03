Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has endorsed the second term bid of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ms. Schwarzenegger joined the #4More 4 Nana campaign over the weekend.

In a 49-seconds video, she pleaded with Ghanaian prospective electorate to vote for President Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020, saying “me, I want four more years for Nana.”

She cited the freebies such as electricity, water, etc, Mr Akufo-Addo was offering Ghanaians as a reason for campaigning for his re-election, the Daily Guide reports.